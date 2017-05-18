Elections board to consider marijuana, prevailing wage bills
Michigan's elections board will meet to consider ballot initiatives that would legalize recreational marijuana use and repeal a law that requires union-level wages on state-financed building projects. If the petitions are cleared, the ballot committees can begin collecting the roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures needed to put the bills before the Republican-led Legislature.
