Closing Michigan's teacher pension system to new hires would cost billions, analysis shows
Closing Michigan's teacher pension system to new hires and transitioning to a 401 -system would cost $410 million in the first year, with costs projected to reach $46.2 billion over a 40-year amortization period, according to an independent analysis . A significant portion of the increased costs come in part from lowering the rate of return on long-term investments within the retirement system, a move that's needed to avoid "cash flow concerns once the unfunded liability payments end and cash contributions into the system diminish significantly," according to the analysis, conducted by the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.
