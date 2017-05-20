Car mows down Times Square pedestrian...

Car mows down Times Square pedestrians for blocks, killing 1

A man steered his car onto a sidewalk running through Times Square and mowed down pedestrians for three blocks Thursday, killing a teenager, then emerged from his wrecked vehicle wild-eyed and screaming before he was subdued by police and bystanders. The driver, a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, told officers he was hearing voices and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said.

Chicago, IL

