Car mows down Times Square pedestrians for blocks, killing 1
A man steered his car onto a sidewalk running through Times Square and mowed down pedestrians for three blocks Thursday, killing a teenager, then emerged from his wrecked vehicle wild-eyed and screaming before he was subdued by police and bystanders. The driver, a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, told officers he was hearing voices and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 hr
|ohwilbur
|8,582
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC