Bill would dismiss charges for human trafficking victims
Human trafficking victims forced or coerced into prostitution could get certain criminal charges deferred or dismissed under a bill approved by the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday. The state Senate passed legislation that would allow some prostitution-related charges to be dropped regardless of any prior convictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|INFIDEL
|8,581
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC