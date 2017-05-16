Bill would dismiss charges for human ...

Bill would dismiss charges for human trafficking victims

Tuesday

Human trafficking victims forced or coerced into prostitution could get certain criminal charges deferred or dismissed under a bill approved by the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday. The state Senate passed legislation that would allow some prostitution-related charges to be dropped regardless of any prior convictions.

