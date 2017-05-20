ACLU, NAACP-LDF demand Flint officials stop threatening residents' homes over unpaid water bills
The civil rights organizations argue that because filters are still required to drink Flint's water, customers shouldn't be forced to pay water bills. The ACLU of Michigan and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund are calling for Flint City Council and Mayor Karen Weaver to suspend any efforts to impose liens on homes where resident's haven't paid their water bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|INFIDEL
|8,581
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC