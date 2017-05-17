2017 NBA draft mocks look good for Michigan Basketball

It's not clear what D.J. Wilson and Moritz Wagner are going to do when it comes to the 2017 NBA draft, but recent mocks aren't looking good for them. The Michigan basketball team is waiting for decisions from Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson on the NBA draft, but some recent mocks draft tells us, things might be trending in the right direction for UM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GMB Wolverine.