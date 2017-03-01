Ypsilanti men sentenced after shootin...

Ypsilanti men sentenced after shooting into crowd outside Dearborn club

Two Ypsilanti men accused of shooting three people outside a Dearborn club on Sept. 17 have accepted plea deals or been convicted and will spend a minimum of a decade in prison.

