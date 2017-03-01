Ypsilanti men sentenced after shooting into crowd outside Dearborn club
Two Ypsilanti men accused of shooting three people outside a Dearborn club on Sept. 17 have accepted plea deals or been convicted and will spend a minimum of a decade in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|2 min
|Angelohmercy1
|3
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|8 min
|Angelohmercy1
|11
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|14 min
|Tm Cln
|6,441
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|Thu
|DebutPhartz
|2
|Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of...
|Thu
|okimar
|6
|Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|Thu
|okimar
|23
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC