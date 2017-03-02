West Michigan to welcome baby giraffe later in 2017
While the rest of the world is awaiting a new baby giraffe in upstate New York, West Michigan will be having its own baby giraffe later this year. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto is home to two giraffes, one of which is believed to be pregnant.
