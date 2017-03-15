West Michigan Foundry Destroyed By Fire
From the Associated Press - A foundry that employs more than 100 people in western Michigan has been destroyed by fire. Authorities in Muskegon say an equipment malfunction likely started the fire Tuesday night at Muskegon Castings.
