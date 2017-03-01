There are on the WHMI-FM Howell story from 4 hrs ago, titled Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry Title. In it, WHMI-FM Howell reports that:

Two area students will be among 39 high school students from around the state who will take center stage for a poetry competition Friday in Lansing. Forty-five Michigan high schools challenged their students to explore poetry while building public speaking skills through Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition for high school students.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.