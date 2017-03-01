Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry Title
Two area students will be among 39 high school students from around the state who will take center stage for a poetry competition Friday in Lansing. Forty-five Michigan high schools challenged their students to explore poetry while building public speaking skills through Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition for high school students.
"I Support Police !"
#1
They should be taught how to fill out job applications instead of useless and irrelevant "poetry".
|
