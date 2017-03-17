Trumpa s budget cuts would a dramatically affecta University of Michigan

Trumpa s budget cuts would a dramatic...

12 hrs ago

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel voiced his concerns about proposed federal funding cuts by the administration of President Donald Trump that would impact the university's ability to conduct research as well as provide for arts and humanities. According to our media partners at Mlive.com , Schlissel addressed the cuts in his opening remarks of the Thursday, March 16, Board of Regents meeting on the UM Dearborn campus.

