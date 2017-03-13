Trump set to challenge Obama-era fuel...

Trump set to challenge Obama-era fuel standards in Detroit

Moving forcefully against Obama-era environmental rules, President Donald Trump is set to announce in Michigan plans to re-examine federal requirements that regulate the fuel efficiency of new cars and trucks. Trump is expected to reveal his plans during an appearance Wednesday at the American Center for Mobility in Detroit where he'll challenge the Corporate Average Fuel Economy emissions targets that were a centerpiece of former President Barack Obama's strategy to combat global warming.

