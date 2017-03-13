Town Hall Sunday to focus on Obamacare repeal

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell , State Representatives Adam Zemke, Donna Lasinski, Yousef Rabhi and Ronnie Peterson will hold a town hall on Sunday, March 19th, to discuss Republican's proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and what it means for Michigan. It'll be held inside the McKenny Hall Ballroom on the campus of Eastern Michigan University.

