Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of Racial Discrimination
There are 6 comments on the Clare County Review story from 4 hrs ago, titled Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of Racial Discrimination. In it, Clare County Review reports that:
Kimberly Hudson, Adrienne Savage, and Takisha Prater have all come forward, stating that the staff at Blufin Sushi asked the women, who happened to be the only African American patrons in the restaurant, to give up their seats so other customers could sit down. According to the Detroit Free Press , the woman who originally asked the women to leave their seats was the general manager of Blufin Sushi.
#1
#1 4 hrs ago
If they were sitting at the Bar eating their meal it would be reasonable to ask them to move to a booth (if they were available) so as to enable other patrons simply there for drinks to have place to sit.
#2
#2 3 hrs ago
There are a few problems with this story.
First...The restaurant has a clearly posted policy that if people are waiting, diners that have finished their meals can be asked to relocate or cash out after 45 minutes.
Second...The welfare ho's stated they were the only negroes in the joint, when in fact, the security cam footage showed at least 6 other colored people within a few feet of the place where this party were seated.
Third...The police were called because the drunk women became combative and belligerent toward the hostess.
Fourth... There was NO "racism". These women are just upset they weren't allow to do whatever they want and be their normal rude and abusive selves. So now, they are retaliating by whipping out the race-card cliche'. If there was racism, it was on the part of the black women against the white staff of Blue Fin.
Fifth...Regardless of what happened that night, anyone that eats sushi should be chained to a tree and horse whipped for being such a posturing asswipe.
#3
#3 3 hrs ago
The fact that a respectable business man could be subjected to slander, unwarranted protest and financial damage because of the poison of "political correctness" and race-baiting intimidation is a sad commentary on life in America.
#4
#4 3 hrs ago
They HAD to be drunk...... No SOBER person would eat fish bait......
#5
#5 3 hrs ago
In better days, trash like this would not have been allowed north of Alter Rd. It's a shame.
#6
#6 3 hrs ago
You can find trash in the most surprising places lately..... In fact you can find some moving into palatial digs just a couple miles away from the White House. They must like the area,having spent several years there already.....
