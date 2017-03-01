There are on the Clare County Review story from 4 hrs ago, titled Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of Racial Discrimination. In it, Clare County Review reports that:

Kimberly Hudson, Adrienne Savage, and Takisha Prater have all come forward, stating that the staff at Blufin Sushi asked the women, who happened to be the only African American patrons in the restaurant, to give up their seats so other customers could sit down. According to the Detroit Free Press , the woman who originally asked the women to leave their seats was the general manager of Blufin Sushi.

