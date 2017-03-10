Things to see at the West Michigan Ho...

Things to see at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The DeVos place hosted the West Michigan Home and Garden Show on March 5, 2017. There was a variety of booths and activities for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 hr Tm Cln 6,508
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) 7 hr Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 16 hr Faith 5
News Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi... Sat Faith 1
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) Sat Angelohmercy1 11
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Mar 2 DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... Mar 2 okimar 6
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC