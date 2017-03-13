The Trump Voters Who Don't Deserve Democrats' Sympathy
On the morning after, traumatized liberals set out hunting for answers as if Election Day were 9/11 all over again. The ubiquitous question of 15 years earlier - "Why do they hate us?" - was repurposed for Donald Trump's demolition of the political order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|7,212
|Mother whose 4 children were murdered by ex-hus...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sun
|KLE
|823
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Sat
|Electrifyin Mojo
|3
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|Mar 15
|goGreen
|4
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Mar 14
|lol
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC