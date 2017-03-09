The Best Stations In Michigan
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters and MAB Foundation have named the recipients of 2016 Broadcast Excellence Awards - Stations of the Year Awards. The winners were chosen by the Illinois Association of Broadcasters, and presented during the annual Broadcast Excellence Awards Program, held as part of the Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at The Lansing Center in downtown Lansing, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Squidy
|6,607
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|20 hr
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC