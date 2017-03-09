The Best Stations In Michigan

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters and MAB Foundation have named the recipients of 2016 Broadcast Excellence Awards - Stations of the Year Awards. The winners were chosen by the Illinois Association of Broadcasters, and presented during the annual Broadcast Excellence Awards Program, held as part of the Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at The Lansing Center in downtown Lansing, Michigan.

