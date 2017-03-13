Stock photo

Michigan's superintendent is dropping a plan to give a letter grade to every public school and instead will issue a report card showing indicators such as each school's proficiency on the state exam. Superintendent Brian Whiston had intended to develop the A-F grading system as part of an effort to make Michigan a top state for education.

