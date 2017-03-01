State 'partnership' plan to prevent school closures would preserve local control
Thirty-eight low-performing schools targeted for closure could stay open for at least another 18 months if they agree to partner with the Michigan Department of Education on academic improvements, State Superintendent Brian Whiston announced this week. The approach would preserve local control, and would include specific academic improvement goals, a timeline for meeting those objectives and accountability measures if a school fails to show progress, Whiston said "It's meant only as a positive opportunity to work together to under the leadership of the local superintendent and the local board of education to improve student achievement and outcomes," he said.
