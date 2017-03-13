Spring birdwatching tours scheduled a...

Spring birdwatching tours scheduled at Michigan wetlands

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

As migratory birds make their way back north, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering birding tours at its Wetland Wonders and Signature Wetlands around the state. The first tour is March 25 at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area on Harsens Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min Trump your President 7,067
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Thu dirt digger 822
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Wed ThomasA 2
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... Mar 15 goGreen 4
News Detroit kids have better options, just not in D... Mar 14 lol 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC