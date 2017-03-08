Shields stops Szabados in 4th round o...

Shields stops Szabados in 4th round on milestone night

2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Claressa Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable, stopping Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round Friday night in their fight for the NABF middleweight championship on Showtime. Referee Harvey Dock stopped the fight 1:30 into the fourth, after Shields had landed a strong left-handed punch to the head of Szabados.

