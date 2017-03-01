Searches futile for missing man feare...

Searches futile for missing man feared drowned in Lake Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Resources available to locate a missing Pentwater-area man, including dive teams and rescue dogs, have been exhausted, and searchers may have to wait on Mother Nature, according to the county sheriff. Ryan Richard Walsworth, 50, of Mears went missing Feb. 13, and when his truck was found parked next to Lake Michigan in Mason County the next day, authorities feared Walsworth had ended up in the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min davy 6,391
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Thu DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... Thu okimar 6
News Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ... Thu Faith Michigan 1
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... Thu okimar 23
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Wed Faith Michigan 2
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Wed Geezer 21
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC