Searches futile for missing man feared drowned in Lake Michigan

Resources available to locate a missing Pentwater-area man, including dive teams and rescue dogs, have been exhausted, and searchers may have to wait on Mother Nature, according to the county sheriff. Ryan Richard Walsworth, 50, of Mears went missing Feb. 13, and when his truck was found parked next to Lake Michigan in Mason County the next day, authorities feared Walsworth had ended up in the lake.

