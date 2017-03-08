RPT-CIA 'mission' on cars shows conce...

RPT-CIA 'mission' on cars shows concern about next-generation vehicles

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

WikiLeaks documents showing the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency considered a "mission" against connected car technology underscores auto industry concern that the science behind the next generation of vehicles could be turned against them. Cyber security is considered key to the rollout of tomorrow's self-driving and today's connected cars, which resemble computers on wheels with a host of communications routes that hackers could target.

