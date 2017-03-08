RPT-CIA 'mission' on cars shows concern about next-generation vehicles
WikiLeaks documents showing the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency considered a "mission" against connected car technology underscores auto industry concern that the science behind the next generation of vehicles could be turned against them. Cyber security is considered key to the rollout of tomorrow's self-driving and today's connected cars, which resemble computers on wheels with a host of communications routes that hackers could target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|Faith
|6,627
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|9 hr
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC