Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michigan's constitution under Democratic proposal
There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michigan's constitution under Democratic proposal. In it, MLive.com reports that:
Democrats in the Michigan House of Representative want to amend the state constitution to include a right to literacy for all children, arguing too many students lack the reading and writing skills needed to succeed in life. "The ability to read is a critical skill that forms the foundation of nearly every aspect of our students' lives," said Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
As it stands, all Michiganders are provided with tax-funded public education through high school.
Every single school offers students the opportunity to learn how to read and write.
All Michiganders already have the right to literacy. Whether or not they choose to exercise that right is up to them and their parents.....not some nanny state.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 hr
|Faith
|6,563
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|13 hr
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|Mar 4
|Angelohmercy1
|11
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|Mar 2
|DebutPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC