Right to literacy would be enshrined ...

Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michigan's constitution under Democratic proposal

There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michigan's constitution under Democratic proposal. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Democrats in the Michigan House of Representative want to amend the state constitution to include a right to literacy for all children, arguing too many students lack the reading and writing skills needed to succeed in life. "The ability to read is a critical skill that forms the foundation of nearly every aspect of our students' lives," said Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#1 12 hrs ago
As it stands, all Michiganders are provided with tax-funded public education through high school.
Every single school offers students the opportunity to learn how to read and write.

All Michiganders already have the right to literacy. Whether or not they choose to exercise that right is up to them and their parents.....not some nanny state.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 hr Faith 6,563
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... 13 hr AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Sun Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
News Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi... Mar 4 Faith 1
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) Mar 4 Angelohmercy1 11
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Mar 2 DebutPhartz 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC