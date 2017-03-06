There are on the MLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michigan's constitution under Democratic proposal. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Democrats in the Michigan House of Representative want to amend the state constitution to include a right to literacy for all children, arguing too many students lack the reading and writing skills needed to succeed in life. "The ability to read is a critical skill that forms the foundation of nearly every aspect of our students' lives," said Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.