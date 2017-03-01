Push for Trump tax returns moves to Senate
After House setback, push to examine Trump tax returns moves to Senate Questions about Russia connections make effort more urgent, Pascrell says Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lAp6oJ Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-Paterson, joins Democratic senators including Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Tom Carper of Delaware and Ron Wyden of Oregon in seeking to invoke a 1924 law to obtain access to President Donald Trump's tax returns. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-Paterson, calls on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns at a news conference Wednesday with Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
