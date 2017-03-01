President Trump's speech hits on Michigan themes
Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress touched on plenty of themes that will resonate in Michigan Trump's speech hits on Michigan themes: Autos, cities, Obamacare Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress touched on plenty of themes that will resonate in Michigan Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2m6fJAl In his first speech to a joint session of Congress, President Trump emphasized that he will lead the United States, not the world. President Donald Trump concluded his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night by asking for unity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|35 min
|Trump your President
|6,214
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|11 hr
|Geezer
|21
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|19 hr
|Faith Michigan
|14
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC