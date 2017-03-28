Pow wow brings cultures and communities together
Youth dancers wait for the winner to be announced of the group dance competition at the Celebrate Life Powwow at McGuirk Arena on Mar. 18. Hundreds of people filtered in and out of McGuirk Arena on Saturday to watch and participate in the celebration of Native American culture at Central Michigan University's 28th annual "Celebrating Life" pow wow. Pow wows are hosted across the year throughout the continent.
