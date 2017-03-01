Post-election political activism in Michigan could have staying power

Lansing resident Melissa Mackey was concerned about U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop's position on the Affordable Care Act, so when members of his staff hosted office hours in February, she showed up . Joining more than 300 other constituents of Michigan's 8th Congressional District, Mackey called upon Bishop, R-Rochester, to come to the district in person and take constituent questions in a town hall format.

