Overhaul of Michigan's Criminal Syste...

Overhaul of Michigan's Criminal System Thursday, March 9

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The state Senate is expected to give final approval today to a 20-bill package to overhaul Michigan's criminal justice system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr MANCHILD TRUMP 6,610
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Mar 7 AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Mar 5 Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
News Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi... Mar 4 Faith 1
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) Mar 4 Angelohmercy1 11
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC