Online gambling could be coming to Michigan
Bills that would legalize internet gambling in Michigan have cleared a Senate Committee and are headed to the full Senate. The proposal would leave it up to the State's current Detroit and Tribal owned casinos to set up and operate the websites, with the state taxing the operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|36 min
|Faith
|6,611
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|Mar 4
|Angelohmercy1
|11
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC