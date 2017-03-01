Northern Michigan man arrested on first-degree child abuse charge
Alpena police arrested Duwain Buchler on Feb. 27 and charged him with one count of child abuse first degree, one count of child abuse third degree and one count of lying to a peace officer during a criminal investigation, according to 88th District Court records.
