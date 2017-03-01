Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Michigan Fan Needs
The new Nike Michigan Metcon Repper DSX shoes officially went on sale today and Wolverine fans everywhere are snapping them up. You can buy them from the MDen , Nike , or in store at The Victors Collection .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|15 min
|True Judment
|6,225
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|1 hr
|okimar
|15
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|12 hr
|Geezer
|21
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC