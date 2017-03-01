Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every Univer...

Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Michigan Fan Needs

There are 1 comment on the WWBN-FM Burton story from 16 hrs ago, titled Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Michigan Fan Needs. In it, WWBN-FM Burton reports that:

The new Nike Michigan Metcon Repper DSX shoes officially went on sale today and Wolverine fans everywhere are snapping them up. You can buy them from the MDen , Nike , or in store at The Victors Collection .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#1 13 hrs ago
Gee. Here's a reason for hood rats to stand in line overnight and start a riot at a shopping mall for $200 gym shoes, and then get shot for them three days later.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 min Faith Michigan 6,474
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 19 hr Faith Michigan 4
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) 20 hr Angelohmercy1 11
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Mar 2 DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... Mar 2 okimar 6
News Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ... Mar 2 Faith Michigan 1
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... Mar 2 okimar 23
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC