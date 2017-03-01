There are on the WWBN-FM Burton story from 16 hrs ago, titled Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Michigan Fan Needs. In it, WWBN-FM Burton reports that:

The new Nike Michigan Metcon Repper DSX shoes officially went on sale today and Wolverine fans everywhere are snapping them up. You can buy them from the MDen , Nike , or in store at The Victors Collection .

