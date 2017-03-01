Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI Low PEs
Nike rarely fails to disappoint with its offerings and its latest Michigan Wolverines- themed Jordan Brand sneakers are no exception. The company released custom Air Jordan XXXI Low PEs for UM, along with North Carolina, Cal, Georgetown and Marquette, which are college basketball's five Jordan Brand schools.
