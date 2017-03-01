Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air J...

Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI Low PEs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Maize N Brew

Nike rarely fails to disappoint with its offerings and its latest Michigan Wolverines- themed Jordan Brand sneakers are no exception. The company released custom Air Jordan XXXI Low PEs for UM, along with North Carolina, Cal, Georgetown and Marquette, which are college basketball's five Jordan Brand schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maize N Brew.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 hr jonjedi 6,248
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 11 hr Faith 22
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 12 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Wed Geezer 21
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC