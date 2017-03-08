News 12 mins ago 10:12 p.m.Proposed bill says no tax return, no name on ballot
Presidential and vice presidential candidates who don't supply five years' worth of tax returns to the Michigan Secretary of State within 30 days of an election would not have their name appear on the state ballot under a bill introduced last week in the Legislature. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren, is obviously aimed at Republican President Donald Trump, who, so far, has refused to release his tax returns because he says they are still under audit.
