Newman's 19 points lead Flushing to Class A title
Senior guard Lauren Newman scored 19 points, helping Flushing to a 49-38 victory over East Kentwood in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Class A girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Flushing, which held a 19-17 halftime lead, outscored the Falcons 17-9 in the third quarter to take command.
