MSP looking for "best of the best" th...

MSP looking for "best of the best" that Michigan has to offer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

Michigan State Police are expected to lose 300 state troopers between now and 2020 due to attrition - so they're recruiting. Trooper Mike Darrow explains that 25 years ago they ran a lot of big schools back-to-back, so those people are now eligible for retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min Norman Bates Watch 6,954
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 13 hr dirt digger 822
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... 21 hr ThomasA 2
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... Wed goGreen 4
News Detroit kids have better options, just not in D... Tue lol 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC