Minnesota says P.J. Fleck not recruiting Western Michigan players
Happier times: Western Michigan linebacker Robert Spillane celebrates the team's MAC championship win over Ohio with wide receiver Corey Davis. (Mike Mulholland Reports of alleged improper recruiting by former Western Michigan football coach P.J. Fleck are unfounded, a University of Minnesota spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|17 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,370
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|20 hr
|DebutPhartz
|2
|Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of...
|20 hr
|okimar
|6
|Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ...
|20 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|22 hr
|okimar
|23
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Wed
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Wed
|Geezer
|21
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC