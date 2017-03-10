Michigan's average gas price up 12 ce...

Michigan's average gas price up 12 cents Monday, March 6

14 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The auto club said the average price for regular is up 12 cents to $2.42, which was the biggest increase seen nationwide. "Over on the west side of the state, we're looking at increases of 16 or 17 cents," auto club spokesperson Gary Bubar said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

