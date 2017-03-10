Michigan's average gas price up 12 cents Monday, March 6
The auto club said the average price for regular is up 12 cents to $2.42, which was the biggest increase seen nationwide. "Over on the west side of the state, we're looking at increases of 16 or 17 cents," auto club spokesperson Gary Bubar said.
