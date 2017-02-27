Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans ...

Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans to Host Free Drop-In Information ...

State of Michigan

Oakland County families will have opportunities to learn about saving for college during free drop-in informational sessions hosted by the Michigan Department of Treasury's Section 529 college savings plans at three locales during March. Representatives from the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program will discuss the features and benefits of each plan and offer general tips to educate parents, grandparents and others on saving for college.

