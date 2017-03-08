Michiganders in the dark four days af...

Michiganders in the dark four days after high winds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

One resident who lives in Lambertville's Green Hills subdivision told 13abc he lost power Wednesday, March 8th at 11:45am. Four days later, Brian Sutter and some of his neighbors are still without electricity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 7 hr Tm Cln 6,634
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 20 hr Mrs Kowalski 13
News Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric... Sun Badam 3
News Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga... Mar 7 Faith 1
News Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro... Mar 7 AmeriBev 1
News Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15) Mar 5 Hearts2U 3
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Mar 5 Faith 5
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC