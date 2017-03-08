Michiganders in the dark four days after high winds
One resident who lives in Lambertville's Green Hills subdivision told 13abc he lost power Wednesday, March 8th at 11:45am. Four days later, Brian Sutter and some of his neighbors are still without electricity.
