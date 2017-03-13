Michigan woman killed by robot with defect, suit says
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Michigan woman killed by robot with defect, suit says.
A robot at a Michigan factory for bumpers and trailer hitches went rogue, entered an area it was not supposed to be in and killed a human worker, according to a suit. Wanda Holbrook was a technician at Ventra Ionia, west of Grand Rapids, before her skull was crushed by a machine in July 2015.
#1 1 hr ago
Diecast Corp, In Jackson MI had the first person killed by a robot in the mid 80's...Harry Allen was pinned in a cage and got caught when the robot moved, it just squeezed the life out of him.
