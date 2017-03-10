Michigan to offer prize in fight agai...

Michigan to offer prize in fight against invasive Asian carp

Read more: WJRT

The state plans to offer a prize to someone who can come up with a way to keep the invasive fish out of the Great Lakes. Michigan's Legislature and governor allocated $1 million to develop a global invasive carp challenge.

