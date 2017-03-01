Michigan to offer prize in fight against invasive Asian carp

In this July 16, 2014, file photo, plant manager Peter Allen feeds Asian carp onto a conveyer belt at the American Heartland Fish Products carp-processing plant near Grafton, Ill. Faced with the threat that Asian carp could enter the Great Lakes, Michigan is turning to the public for new ideas and plans to offer a prize to whomever comes up with a way to stop the voracious fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.