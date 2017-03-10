Michigan Teen Dead, 16-Year-Old Fenton Township Teen In Custody [VIDEO]
Tragedy struck a Fenton Township home over the weekend. Brady Morris, 18, was shot in the head by his 16-year-old friend around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|Faith
|6,544
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Sun
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Sat
|Faith
|1
|Leland Vittert (Mar '10)
|Mar 4
|Angelohmercy1
|11
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|Mar 2
|DebutPhartz
|2
|Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of...
|Mar 2
|okimar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC