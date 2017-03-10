Michigan Supreme Court Makes Commercial Non-Compete Agreements Easier to Enforce
In its recent decision in Innovation Ventures v. Liquid Manufacturing , a unanimous Michigan Supreme Court holds that commercial noncompete agreements - for example, agreements with vendors, customers, or joint venture partners - are enforceable so long as they satisfy the Michigan Antitrust Reform Act .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
