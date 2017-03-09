Michigan Supreme Court hears oral arg...

Michigan Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a knock and talka marijuana butter case

The Michigan Supreme Court justices heard arguments Thursday as to whether the Fourth Amendment, or search and seizure, rights of two former Kent County jail deputies were violated. Investigators seized marijuana butter which led to a string of drug charges including marijuana possession, delivery, and maintaining a drug house.

