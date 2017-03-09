Michigan Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a knock and talka marijuana butter case
The Michigan Supreme Court justices heard arguments Thursday as to whether the Fourth Amendment, or search and seizure, rights of two former Kent County jail deputies were violated. Investigators seized marijuana butter which led to a string of drug charges including marijuana possession, delivery, and maintaining a drug house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|43 min
|Faith
|6,624
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|6 hr
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Right to literacy would be enshrined in Michiga...
|Mar 7
|Faith
|1
|Bill to ban soda purchases with food stamps pro...
|Mar 7
|AmeriBev
|1
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Mar 5
|Faith
|5
|Nike Just Dropped A Shoe Every University of Mi...
|Mar 4
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC