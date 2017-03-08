Michigan Set to Overhaul Criminal Justice System
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette praised the legislation, which enjoyed near-unanimous support in the Senate and passed with bipartisan support in the House as well. Schuette said the reforms "offers an opportunity to break the cycle of recidivism, promote public safety and protect our communities."
