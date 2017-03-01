Michigan Senator, Assistant Attorney General, panelists discuss human trafficking crisis
Senator Judy Emmons presents to the audience of the Spotlight on Human Trafficking Conference in the Bovee University Center on Mar. 3. While the human trafficking crisis that inflicts communities across the globe is common knowledge to most, many consider it to be a foreign problem --- failing to realize trafficking affects the U.S. too, even in Michigan. Approximately 50 people attended the Human Rights International Conference throughout the day March 3, in the Bovee University Center Rotunda.
