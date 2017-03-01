Michigan Senator, Assistant Attorney ...

Michigan Senator, Assistant Attorney General, panelists discuss human trafficking crisis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Central Michigan Life

Senator Judy Emmons presents to the audience of the Spotlight on Human Trafficking Conference in the Bovee University Center on Mar. 3. While the human trafficking crisis that inflicts communities across the globe is common knowledge to most, many consider it to be a foreign problem --- failing to realize trafficking affects the U.S. too, even in Michigan. Approximately 50 people attended the Human Rights International Conference throughout the day March 3, in the Bovee University Center Rotunda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Laura Rosalin 6,449
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers 3 hr Faith Michigan 4
News Leland Vittert (Mar '10) 4 hr Angelohmercy1 11
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... Thu DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... Thu okimar 6
News Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ... Thu Faith Michigan 1
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... Thu okimar 23
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC