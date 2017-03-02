Michigan Senate OKs higher payments t...

Michigan Senate OKs higher payments to treat rape victims

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Bipartisan legislation that would increase payments to medical providers for treating sexual assault victims is advancing in Michigan's Legislature. One measure would require the Crime Victim Services Commission to pay up to $1,200 to health providers for performing a sexual assault forensic examination and related services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 17 min Jim-ca 6,328
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... 5 hr DebutPhartz 2
News Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of... 6 hr okimar 6
News Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ... 6 hr Faith Michigan 1
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 7 hr okimar 23
Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers Wed Faith Michigan 2
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Wed Geezer 21
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC