Michigan Senate OKs higher payments to treat rape victims
Bipartisan legislation that would increase payments to medical providers for treating sexual assault victims is advancing in Michigan's Legislature. One measure would require the Crime Victim Services Commission to pay up to $1,200 to health providers for performing a sexual assault forensic examination and related services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|17 min
|Jim-ca
|6,328
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|5 hr
|DebutPhartz
|2
|Three Women Accuse Michigan Sushi Restaurant of...
|6 hr
|okimar
|6
|Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|7 hr
|okimar
|23
|Hunters Are A Bunch of Queers
|Wed
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Wed
|Geezer
|21
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC